Exclusive Game Fair offer

Discounted Entry to Shane’s Castle and Birr Castle Game Fairs Exclusive Offer for CAI Members

Countryside Alliance Ireland is delighted to announce that we have procured tickets on behalf of our members to attend the Game Fairs at Shane’s Castle (Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th, 2017) and Birr Castle (Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, 2017).

At Shane’s Castle, our marquee will host the British Deer Society (NI), PSNI FEB, PSNI Wildlife Liaison and some of Northern Ireland’s finest stick makers.

CAI are offering two adult entry tickets for the price of one. Two adult tickets for £10.

Discounted tickets must be ordered in advance through the CAI offices, they cannot be purchased at the fairs.

Tickets for Shane’s Castle are available to order now.

To avail of this superb offer, please contact the CAI NI office on +44 28 9263 9911 quoting your membership number and we can take payment by debit or credit card.

Last date for ordering discounted tickets to ensure delivery is Tuesday, June 20th 2017.

No exceptions. (Birr Castle tickets will be available for order in July – CAI shall keep you updated.)

Event reminder! Open Labrador Retriever Working Test, Saturday, July 8th, 2017 - Altarichard Road, Armoy, BT53 8XT

A charity Labrador Retriever Working Test will be held at Altarichard Road, Armoy, BT53 8XT on Saturday, July 8th, 2017, by kind permission of Blakiston Houston Estates.

The event, in aid of Alzheimer’s Society NI (sponsored by Connolly’s Redmills and Countryside Alliance Ireland) promises to be a highlight in this summer’s sporting calendar.

There are prelim, novice and open events, with great prizes to be won.

Kennel Club rules apply.

Registration for prelim and novice commences at 9.15am and registration for open at 12.45pm.

Prelim dogs will have minimum of three retrieves; novice dogs will have minimum of five retrieves; open dogs will have minimum of six retrieves.

Entries on the day – open to all.

The judges are Mr Martin Rush, Mr Joe Morrison, Mr Michael McKee, Mr Joe McGivern and Mr Uel Buchanan.

Prizes as follows: Open - Scottish Woodlands Perpetual Cup and two days guided goose and duck shooting for two people in the Scottish Borders, courtesy of Jimmy Stewart (Coldstream); novice - Kingsmill Perpetual Cup, £50 voucher sponsored by Tom Lewis, Lavin Guns and free membership of Countryside Alliance Ireland for one year; Prelim - Glensfarm supplies Perpetual Cup, £50 Voucher sponsored by Charlie Keenan Outdoor Clothing plus free membership of Countryside Alliance Ireland for one year.

First, second, third and fourth prize winners in all events receive a bag of Redmills Engage Dogfood.

Additional prizes include top finishing Countryside Alliance Ireland member perpetual trophy, top finishing BASC member perpetual trophy, novice and open winners, one day’s walked up snipe shooting donated by Blakiston Houston Estates.

There will be other special prizes on the day.

Thanks to all the event’s sponsors and to all those who have made donations to the charity for this event.

A special thanks to Dick Blakiston Houston, for the use of his lands for the event and his contribution to the charity.

Waterproof footwear essential.

Please show your support for Alzheimer’s Society NI which is a very worthy cause.

Further information, contact Derek Anderson on 07739 539441.

Organisers retain the right to refuse admission to the event.