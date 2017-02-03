Extension of Agri Food Strategy Board tenure sensible – Archibald

Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe Archibald has said the announcement that the tenure of the Agri Food Strategy Board will be extended is appropriate under current circumstances.

The former chair of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee said that with the prospect of Brexit at the end of March and the election it was sensible that the board continues.

“The tenure of the board was due to end on February 19 which is in the middle of the election campaign. As we are also facing the triggering of Article 50 at the end of March it makes sense to allow the current board to continue until the end of May,” she explained.

“The Going for Growth strategy as launched under then agriculture minister Michelle O’Neill, has produced good results and useful strategies including the Sustainable Land Use Strategy and the Bovine TB Eradication Strategy.

“As highlighted in the statement from the ministers there are some pieces of work outstanding, in particular the Strategic Marketing Body.”

She added: “It would be good to see some progress on this in the next short while.”