Extra opening hours for SAF advisory service

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced additional availability for it Single Application Form (SAF) Advisory Service.

From 9am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday 6 and 7 May, and 13 and 14 May 2017, the SAF Advisory Service will be available to offer advice and help to those farmers who have yet to submit their applications.

The deadline for submitting your Single Application online is midnight on Monday 15 May 2017. DAERA is strongly urging farm businesses to make arrangements now to avail of the help available. The SAF Advisory Service is available on: 0300 200 7848.

A DAERA spokeswoman said: “We are not issuing paper forms generally this year and the closing date for receipt of your online Single Application (Monday 15 May) is fast approaching.

“We are urging farmers to help us to help them by contacting the SAF Advisory Service now to discuss their options and secure the help they may need to make their online application safely and on time. The service has proved very popular with more than 7,500 callers receiving advice and help so far.

“The most popular of the services provided has been the one-to-one appointments in local DAERA Direct offices. DAERA still has the capacity for about 2,000 appointments before the 15 May deadline - but this number is decreasing on a daily basis.”

She added: “As this is one of the most important things farmers will do this year, we strongly recommend you take action now and avoid any risk to your payment by calling now on 0300 200 7848.”

More than 1,200 farmers have already availed of one-to-one appointments in their local DAERA Direct office and the vast majority left with their application fully completed. These appointments can only be arranged through the SAF Advisory Service.

While the series of “How to complete your SAF online” workshops finishes this week there are still places available at the events scheduled for Loughry and Enniskillen colleges on Tuesday 2 May and at Greenmount on Thursday 7 May. Call now to book your place on: 028 7131 9955.