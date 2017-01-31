Fab Feb double lambing bonus offer from Volac

Every 2.5kg tub of Volac lamb Volostrum now comes with a free extra 500g sachet during February.

And in a Volac double bonus for flock owners every 2.5kg of ASGold arrives with a free 500g pack of this life saving product. Buy 5kg and you get two free packs of 500g ASGold.

Sheep producers look set to enjoy firmer prices in 2017 due to the weak pound so every extra lamb that survives and thrives offers useful extra income.

Having Volac Volostrum ready for prompt use often means the difference between life and death in a busy lambing shed. Remember, a 140ml feed of Volostrum contains higher levels of protein than found in ewe colostrum and similar levels of minerals.

To reduce the risk of losses due to hypothermia Volostrum also contains a highly digestible energy source at the same level as provided by ewe colostrum.

The second bonus offer from Volac is for ASGold, an electrolyte with added plant fibres and pectin to promote a healthy gut in calves and lambs Containing both an electrolyte and glucose ensures ASGold rapidly rehydrates any animal with a stomach upset and can be fed in water, powdered or whole milk.

In making this Volostrum and ASGold free offer Volac is encouraging flock owners to have these key products to hand before lambing gets under way. And remember, this special offer is for only a limited period until March 1. An extra reason to plan ahead and stock up now.

For further details browse www.volac.com or contact Volac NI business manager Alistair Sampson tel; 078606 26442.