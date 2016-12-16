Fairytale of New York parody launched in aid of working horses and donkeys

There’s nothing people like to watch more than a good old parody.

Especially when it’s of something iconic and supports a good cause.

And what is more iconic about Christmas than the Irish song Fairytale of New York.

The team at Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan have made an incredibly sweet and funny parody of this Christmas classic: https://youtu.be/6c6JG1EitZc

What’s even sweeter is that it’s all for a good cause, to raise awareness for Brooke, Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, a charity that’s very close to the hearts of the equestrian team at Castle Leslie Estate.

Absolutely all proceeds from the video will go to Brooke, whose extremely worthwhile work helps care for over two million horses worldwide that are currently working in often, extreme conditions and the families that rely on them for their livelihood.

Fairytale of New York Parody – A Castle Leslie Estate Christmas Carol is a fun play on the song originally written by Shane McGowan and Jem Finer that was first released as a single on 23 November 1987 by their band, The Pogues.

The original feature singer-songwriter Kirsty MacColl on vocals with The Pogues’ singer, McGowan taking the role of the male character.

The Castle Leslie Estate version was the brain child of Sammy Leslie. She brought on board the famous musical duo from Music for Dressage, Kelly Jewell and Tony Hobden to sing it, act in it and film it. It also features the very talented local Monaghan choir, The Donagh Choir.

The star of the parody without a doubt is Jim Jim the horse (Dream Warrior) who is Sammy’s own horse.

Jim Jim who has a long equestrian career spanning 3 decades is almost 31 and he lives out his days at Castle Leslie Estate with his mate, Bobby Joe.

Her reason for making this incredibly funny festive film is selfless.

Castle Leslie Estate has over 35 working horses at their equestrian centre. But not all horses are lucky enough to work with Castle Leslie Estate, so she decided to make this Christmas video parody in the honour of those that work in difficult circumstances to raise awareness for Brooke.

Donations can be made to www.thebrooke.org/get-involved/donate.