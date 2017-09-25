Fairywater leads at Enniskillen

NI Texel Club members travelled to the Ulster Farmers Mart for their Club show and sale in Enniskillen. Judge for the evening was Neville Myles, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Breeders received steady trade and organisers wish to thank Mark Crawford, TopFlock (Farmcare) for his sponsorship.

Neil Watson Findrum Texels accepts the TopFlock Reserve Champion Rosette from Sponsor Mark Crawford at the NI Texel Breeders Club Show & Sale in Enniskillen.

Mr Myles got proceedings underway with the show of shearling rams, selecting his first place exhibit and TopFlock reserve champion from the pen of Neil Watson Findrum Texels. His Milnbank Wolverine son later sold for £315. Standing next in the line-up was C and D Seaman, Gorteen Texels with a homebred Gorteen Warlord son which topped the sale of shearling exhibits at £546. This ram’s pen mate also gave the Gorteen pen steady trade selling at £388.50.

The pre-sale show continued with the exhibit of ram lambs. Mr Myles choose his leader from Ernest Hoggs Bunnahesco pen. His Knock Ursus son also went on to take the TopFlock champion rosette and later sold for £441.

Also pocketing the same money was Peter Boyd’s Poseyhill lamb, an Auldhouseburn Yippee son, which stood second in Mr Myles line-up. In close pursuit selling at £420 was Alistair Breen Drumderg Texels with a Millar’s Windbrook son.

Stealing the limelight for the Enniskillen trade was Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater pen with his sixth place Strathbogie Whiplash son changing hands for £651. This lamb’s two pen mates also sold well with a Tullagh Saracen son selling at £609 and a Milnbank Womaniser son making £462.

Quality lots sold well with an increased sale average on last year’s sale of 37 lots at £329.

Show Results sponsored by Mark Crawford,

TopFlock (Farmcare)

Products

Overall champion: Ernest Hogg with Ram Lamb

Reserve champion: Neil Watson with Shearling Ram

Shearling ram class: 1st, Neil Watson; 2nd, David Seaman; 3rd, A and J Young; 4th, Leona Young.

Ram lamb class: 1st, Ernest Hogg; 2nd, Peter Boyd; 3rd, Andrew Bleakley; 4th, Alistair Breen; 5th, Geoffrey Cathcart; 6th, Andrew Fyffe.

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Ballymena on 25th September, Markethill on 27th September, Gortin on 6th October and Ballymena Harvest on 9th October. All sales will commence with judging at 6pm followed by sales at 7.00pm.

Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact club secretary on 07791679112.