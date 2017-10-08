Family business meeting farmers’ needs

For dairy farmers animal welfare is quite rightly to the fore and healthy cattle produce good yields and help manage costs.

For Miller Bedding (millerbedding.co.uk) this positive attitude has encouraged the company to grow as it continues to source a variety of quality bedding products that suit the needs of the dairy farmer.

Based in Claudy and covering Northern Ireland, Miller Bedding has experienced double digit growth and now considers itself a market leader in the sourcing, supply and delivery of bedding, principally for the dairy sector.

As a father and son team, the business has in the last year added in excess of 70 new dairy farmers as customers.

Commenting on this growth, Glen Miller, Director noted: “As a family business with an agriculture background, we have worked hard to understand the needs of the dairy sector and then reflect this through our sourcing of high quality bedding products that are proving durable and economical.

“Matching our products with what we believe is an unrivalled level of service has enabled us to grow our business and build lasting sustainable relationships with dairy farmers. We place great importance on knowing our customers individually and this is emphasised in the fact that our Managing Director Drew Miller personally delivers the majority of our products and takes the time to chat in the yard to receive feedback and ensure we are providing the most appropriate bedding solution.”

Miller Bedding has worked hard to raise its profile and through Farming Life as well as shows such as Balmoral and Winter Fayre we continue to ensure the dairy farmer is aware of the product offering.

Moving forward Drew Miller commented: “Miller Bedding is committed to the dairy sector in Northern Ireland and we take pride in working with farmers who place welfare and quality at the core of their business model. We have been humbled by the support we have received and are delighted to have many long standing farmers as customers. Our commitment is to source the best products in the market and ensure we offer an ever expanding range that has both Red Tractor Dairy Scheme compliance and Farm Quality Assured approval.”

To understand how Miller Bedding can support your dairy farm please contact Drew or Glen on 028 7133 8383 or email info@millerbedding.co.uk.