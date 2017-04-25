Family in appeal for return of pictures of stillborn baby

Police in Ballymena are appealing for the return of two stolen camera memory cards - one of which contains the only images of a family’s stillborn baby.

The memory cards, which were inside a blue-green coloured lady’s purse, were stolen from a car outside a family home in the Cloughwater area of the town sometime between 10pm on Thursday 20 April and 10am on Friday 21 April.

Ruth McPeake, aunt of baby Maggie, who was born prematurely in May 2013 said: “One of the memory cards contains the only pictures we have of little Maggie who was stillborn at 24 weeks. It is coming up to the fourth anniversary of her loss and for my sister’s sake, I am desperate to have these photos back. We are just heartbroken to have lost them.

“I got married less than two weeks ago and the other card has all our ‘official’ photos on it. While they are obviously of great sentimental value and I would be delighted to get them back, it’s the photos of Maggie that are so important to us. One of the SD cards is an AGFC brand and red in colour; the other is blue and black.”

Sergeant Tracy Watterson said: “We would appeal to anyone who has information about these cards to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 317 of 21/4/17 .

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”