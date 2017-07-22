Fane Valley Stores to acquire Deeny’s

Fane Valley Stores has announced that it is to acquire Deeny’s Country Store & Farm Supplies, based near Claudy.

Fane Valley Co-op and John Deeny have confirmed that an agreement has been reached which will see Fane Valley Stores acquire the trading business of Deeny’s, effective from 11th August 2017. Established in 1938, Deeny’s Country Store & Farm Supplies is a prominent retailer of agriculture and hardware products serving a wide catchment area in the North West of the province.

Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Chief Executive commented: “We are delighted to be acquiring Deeny’s Country Store & Farm Supplies. John and Patricia have devoted many years to the growth and development of this successful business and we wish them every success in their retirement. Over recent years Fane Valley has been gradually extending the catchment area of its retail stores business. The acquisition of Deeny’s will be our first location in Co. Londonderry/Derry and we are hugely excited by the prospect of serving the community in the North West.”

Mr Lockhart continued: “Fane Valley Stores has a tried and tested model of investing in people, premises and products to deliver a comprehensive range of products supported with strong technical advice. This strategy has been underpinned in the past 12 months with a significant investment in a 50,000sq.ft central warehouse and distribution facility at Moira. The objective of these on-going investments is to deliver even higher standards of customer service and to differentiate ourselves from our competitors in this sector.

“Our membership of United Farmers, a UK wide collective purchasing co-operative based in Edinburgh, ensures that Fane Valley can leverage its purchasing ability which in turn delivers competitive on-shelf pricing. In addition, Fane Valley markets the ‘Country UF’ range of products. These are uniquely available through United Farmers members and will be an early addition to Fane Valley’s product range at Deeny’s.”

John Deeny, from Deeny’s Country Stores & Farm Supplies commented: “Over the past 40 years, Deeny’s has grown into a highly trusted and respected retailer serving farmers and tradesmen over a wide area. Everything we have achieved would not have been possible without the hard work of our staff and the continued loyalty of our customers.

“On behalf of the Deeny family, I would like to put on record our deep gratitude and appreciation for the support the business received from the community over eight decades. Fane Valley is a trusted, locally owned business with a strong and growing reputation in the supply of a wide range of farm requisites. We wish them every success as they seek to further develop their business.”