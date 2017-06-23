The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced publication of the ‘Farm Business Data 2017’ farm planning handbook.

‘Farm Business Data 2017’ will be a valuable source of information for farmers, their professional advisors, those undertaking formal training in agriculture or anyone who requires planning and budgetary data relating to farming in Northern Ireland. The role of ‘Farm Business Data’ is to provide a comprehensive and authoritative source of physical and financial information that is tailored to farm planning needs in Northern Ireland.

Budgets for all the crop and livestock enterprises commonly found in Northern Ireland are presented in the handbook.

A section on Farm Support Schemes details the operation of selected schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme.

A range of useful information in the ‘Miscellaneous’ section includes a summary of nitrates and phosphorous regulations. It also includes details on taxation, fixed costs, machinery costs, hire charges, contractors’ charges, conacre rents and key DAERA contact points.

Farm Business Data 2017’ is available on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/farm-business-data