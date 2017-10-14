Farm Conservation Training – What you need to know

Farmers manage almost 80% of Northern Ireland’s land, and the farming community are very supportive of environmental protection.

Farmers are key contributors to shaping the environment, believing there must be a balance between efficient production and protecting the environment; but do people really understand how farming and conservation work hand in hand?

Lantra Awards offer a one day training course that allows people to better understand the benefits of conservation for both farmers, wildlife and the landscape. This course highlights aspects of farming that may potentially damage or pose a threat to the environment, the reason conservation is required, and identifies opportunities for the implementation of conservation on the farm. The benefits of having a farm conservation plan in place and where to access financial help are also included in the course.

In partnership with the Young Farmer’s Club of Ulster (YFCU), Ulster Wildlife is delivering the Lantra Award ‘Conservation on the Farm’ course this autumn. The course combines classroom activities with a farm visit and shows real world examples of how farming can benefit wildlife. Supported by the Big Lottery Fund, places on this course are free to YFCU members through Ulster Wildlife’s Grassroots Challenge Programme. For full details contact andrew.gracey@ulsterwildlife.org, 07816 065 948 or 02890 454 094.

This course provides an opportunity for learners to gain an industry recognised certificate.

To find out more about this course, or details of other centres offering this course, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.