Farm safety is firmly on the agenda for new CAFRE students

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Greenmount Campus in conjunction with the Farm Safety Foundation has hosted a farm safety training course for all first year full-time further education Agriculture and Land based Engineering students.

The farm safety course is a key component of the induction programme for the students and features four CSI themed farm accident scenes that cover transport – ATV/quad bikes, machinery – PTO, livestock – crushing and working with slurry.

On completion students receive a certificate based on assessment of course participation and the results of a short review exercise.

Stepping out of the classroom, the students attended recreated accident scenes on the college’s working farm to better replicate real life situations.

They needed to work out what happened at each scene, discuss what immediate action was to be taken, what First Aid was needed and what measures should be taken to prevent the accident happening in the future.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Stephen Graham from CAFRE said: “Young people are such an important target group for this farm safety message as they are the future of the industry. It is vital for us to emphasise the importance the college places on farm safety and for our students to face scenarios they could come across back home on their own farms or in their future workplaces.”

