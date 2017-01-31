The Rural Development Council (RDC) is urging farmers, farm family members and farm workers to attend Farm Safety workshops as they continue to take place at various farm settings across Northern Ireland.

Several workshops have already been completed and a further eight are scheduled for February, as part of the delivery of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 - Farm Family Key Skills.

Workshops are targeted at farmers, farm family members and farm workers. Hosted on farm, these free workshops offer practical awareness covering the everyday hazards faced by the farming industry.

Workshops offer a mix of real life stories, up to date information and a practical understanding of on farm risks, how to identify them and how to manage them. Workshops also introduce farmers to the new construction requirements and raise awareness of the ‘Making it Safer’ tool, a key requirement for the new Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS).

The three hour workshops will run on the following dates:

Thursday 2nd February 2017, Coagh, Cookstown, 7pm

Monday 6th February 2017, Omagh, 7pm

Wednesday 8th February 2017, Hilltown, 7pm

Tuesday 14th February 2017, Dungiven, 7pm

Wednesday 15th February 2017, Armagh, 7pm

Tuesday 21st February 2017, Pomeroy, 7pm

Thursday 23rd February 2017, Roslea, 7pm

Tuesday 28th February 2017, Greyabbey, 7pm

To register for one of the scheduled workshops please contact RDC on 028 8676 6980 for more information or if you have a Farm Group and would like RDC to arrange a specific workshop please get in touch.

Managed by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the programme is funded through the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020 with support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).