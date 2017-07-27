Farmer convicted at Antrim Court on welfare charges

A Co Antrim farmer was today convicted on eight charges connected to the welfare of animals.

John Porter, of Long Rigg Road, Nutts Corner, Crumlin, was convicted at Antrim Magistrates’ Court of two charges of failure to ensure the needs of animals (bovine and caprine animals) were met to the extent required by good practice, three charges of failure to comply with a duty imposed under the Welfare of Farmed Animals Regulations (NI) 2012, one charge of failure to dispose of an animal carcase, one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a bovine animal and one charge of failure to keep a goat register.

He pleaded guilty and was banned from keeping commercial livestock for five years and received four months imprisonment suspended for two years on each charge.