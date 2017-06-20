Farmer convicted at Armagh Court

An Armagh famer has been convicted of one charge of failure to present all animals or carcasses for a tuberculosis test and eight charges of failure to notify the movement of eight bovine animals off his holding.

Kieran Burke, of Kingsmill Road, Whitecross, pleaded guilty at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 June, and was fined £1,000 on the first charge and received a conditional discharge on the remaining charges.

This case arose from Mr Burke failing to present bovine animals for a tuberculosis test.