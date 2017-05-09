Farmer convicted at Enniskillen Court

A Fermanagh farmer was today (Tuesday) convicted of one charge of failure to attach ear tags to bovine animals, one charge of failure to notify movements on, or the births of animals, one charge of failure to comply with a notice and one charge of failure to present a herd register.

Dermot Carroll, of Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly, Enniskillen pleaded guilty at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court and was fined £800 plus £15 offender levy.

This case arose from discrepancies found during a Cattle Identification Inspection carried out by Officers from Veterinary Service Enforcement Branch.