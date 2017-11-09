Farmer convicted at Enniskillen court

A Fermanagh farmer has been convicted at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court of two charges of failure to present all animals for tuberculosis testing and one charge of failure to notify the deaths of nine cattle.

Robert Stewart Armstrong, Gorteen, Tempo, Enniskillen pleaded guilty and was fined £1,500 plus £15 offender levy.

This case arose from Robert Armstrong’s failure to carry out a tuberculosis test on two occasions and offences discovered during a cattle identification inspection carried out by inspectors from DAERA’s Veterinary Service Welfare and Enforcement Branch.