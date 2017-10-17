Farmer convicted at Newry Court

A Co Armagh farmer was convicted of charges related to the keeping of animals yesterday (16 October 2017).

Owen Donaghy, of Blaney Road, Crossmaglen, Newry, was convicted at Newry Magistrates’ Court of:

- one charge of failure to notify the Department of cattle movements off his holding or the death of animals;

- one charge of failure to notify the Department that animals were lost or stolen;

- one charge of failure to notify the movement of cattle onto his holding or the birth of animals; and

- one charge of failure to keep a herd register.

He was convicted in his absence and fined £1,000 plus £15 offender levy.

The offences were discovered during an inspection of Donaghy’s herd by officers from DAERA’s Veterinary Service Enforcement Branch.