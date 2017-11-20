Farmer fined £5,250 on animal welfare charges

A Newtownhamilton farmer has been fined £5,250 on animal welfare charges.

Wilfred Anderson, of Fairview Avenue, Newtownhamilton was convicted at Newry Magistrates’ Court today (20 November 2017) of one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a cow, two charges of unnecessary suffering to sheep, two charges of failing to comply with an animal by-product requirement and one charge of failing to take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances, to ensure the needs of animals for which he was responsible were met.

Anderson pleaded guilty and was fined £5,250.

This case came to light following a complaint from a member of the public. In response to this complaint, officers from DAERA carried out an animal welfare inspection on Anderson’s farm during which the Veterinary Officer present had to euthanase a cow, a ewe and one lamb to prevent them suffering any further