Farmers concerned at Brexit

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has said farmers are greatly concerned about the impact of the Tory Brexit agenda.

Martina Anderson said: “Farmers in the north are greatly concerned about the impact of Brexit on their future and livelihoods.

“Despite the commitments on future agriculture funding from the British government and DUP as part of their Westminster axis, those concerns remain.

“Fears about the future of the border, access to EU markets, food safety standards and regulations, labelling of produce and other issues have not been allayed.

“Given the fact that previous agreements have still not been implemented in full, some farmers are also concerned about whether this deal will be implemented.

“The best way to allay the fears of our farming and agricultural communities is for the north to secure designated special status within the EU which would allow the industry to continue to grow and prosper.”