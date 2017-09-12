Search

Farmers hear from leading sheep health expert on flock management

Joseph Angell (BVSc MSc DipLSHTM PhD MRCVS), John Grant (Parklands Veterinary Group) and David Mulligan (Parklands Veterinary Group).
Veterinary surgeon, Joseph Angell, was the special guest speaker at a recent Parklands Veterinary Group Sheep Lameness meeting sponsored by MSD Animal Health.

Angell, based at the University of Liverpool, attracted an audience of 60 farmers to the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown – with the importance of flock health management, when it comes to controlling lameness in sheep, top of the agenda for the evening.