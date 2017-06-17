Farmers - look out for all-round visibility

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is reminding farmers about the importance of good all-round visibility when operating farm machinery.

Accidents can be avoided by putting in place simple safety measures - even if it is just making sure tractor mirrors and windows are clean.

The following safety tips will help keep you and others safe on the farm:

HSENI’s vehicle visibility tips

- make sure mirrors or cameras are fitted to the vehicle

- keep all mirrors and windows clean and make sure you check all round before carrying out any manoeuvre

- adjust all mirrors properly to help eliminate blind spots before moving the vehicle

- replace all mirrors and windows that are broken, or have cracks that may impair vision

- fit cameras to the back of telescopic handlers

- check that all cameras (if fitted) are clean and fully functional on tractors and telescopic handlers

Remember – it is particularly difficult for operators of large machinery to see children. Children should be kept away from moving machinery to avoid a tragedy.

For more information about farming health and safety issues please contact the HSENI helpline on 0800 0320 121 or visit: www.hseni.gov.uk/farmsafety