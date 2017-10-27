Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards Winners 2017

The winners at the 2017 Farming Life and Danske awards were:
Pig Farmer of the Year 2017: Roger Johnston, Moneymore (sponsored by KARRO Cookstown)
Young Farmer/Student of the Year 2017: Claire Beckett, Dromore, Co Down (sponsored by DAERA)
Commitment to Training Award 2017: The Conservation Volunteers NI (sponsored by LANTRA)
Machinery Company/Farm Supplier of the Year 2017: Creagh Concrete Products Ltd (sponsored by AJS Promotions)
Artisan Producer of the Year 2017: Ballinteer Farm Quail (sponsored by Savills)
Dairy Farmer of the Year 2017: Christopher Catherwood, Newtownards (sponsored by Alltech)
Wildlife Farmer of the Year 2017: Philip Bel, Ballynahinch (sponsored by RSPB)
Woman of Excellence in Agriculture 2017: Libby Clarke (sponsored by Creagh Concrete)
Unsung Hero Award 2017: John Jardine, Rathfriland (sponsored by Jim Nicholson MEP)
Poultry Farmer of the Year 2017: Cavanagh Free Range Eggs Ltd, Newtownbutler (sponsored by Moy Park)
Farm Safety Partnership’s Innovation Award 2017: Safe-Shaft Systems Limited (sponsored by Farm Safety Partnership)
Sheep Farmer of the Year 2017: Eoin McCambridge, Ballycastle (sponsored by Footvax)
Farming Champion Award 2017: Colin McDonald – RUAS (sponsored by Diane Dodds MEP)
Beef Farmer of the Year 2017: Bryan Wilson, Antrim Estates Company – Glenarm Castle (sponsored by Bovipast)
Agri-Food Business of the Year 2017: KARRO Cookstown (sponsored by David Simpson MP, EFRA Select Committee UK)
Lifetime Achievement Award 2017: Jack Dobson (sponsored by Danske Bank)
