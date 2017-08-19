Farms support Love Lamb Week

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), along with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), is encouraging consumers to celebrate everything that is good about lamb as part of Love Lamb Week, which will run from 1 to 7 September.

Lamb is versatile, delicious and easy to cook says Co Antrim, UFU hill farming chairman, John Kennedy.

“Northern Ireland produces some of the best quality lamb and it is recognised as such, particularly in export markets. However, here at home lamb is often overlooked and we want to see that change,” Mr Kennedy said.

UFU beef and lamb chairman Crosby Cleland, who farms in Co Down, backs that view.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in provenance and buying local. Since sheep are a fundamental part of Northern Ireland’s countryside and agri-food industry, eating lamb is an excellent and tasty way to support local farmers,” he said.

To tempt the appetites of local consumers, the UFU will team up with LMC to hand out tasty, freshly made, free samples of lamb dishes to consumers as they do their weekly grocery shop.

Cherrie Kenny added: “LMC is delighted to be supporting Lamb Week by carrying out cooking and sampling sessions.

“These events will highlight how quickly and simply Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured lamb can be prepared and cooked.

“They will also emphasise the nutritional benefits of including lamb as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“The Love Lamb Week campaign will give consumers the opportunity to sample and enjoy dishes they may not have considered before.”