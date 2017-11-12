Fast forward genetic progress with more heifers

Better fertility is the major aim which every dairy farmer strives for due to its contribution to profit margins and herd management. This has meant keen interest in the new technology launched by Genus ABS this autumn.

Ervin McKinstry manager, Ireland, with Genus ABS explains: “We have spent a number of years perfecting innovative 21st century technology which will enable us to deliver a product that will contribute to improved performance in your herd.

Callum Reid feeding the calves on his fathers farm at Drumbo. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

“We have trialled this technology with over 12,000 units of semen inseminated into heifers on farms across the globe, including the UK and we were delighted to witness its success.

“Our trials show that Sexcel achieves a higher relative conception rate when compared to conventional semen than other sexed genetic products available on the market.”

Gary Reid and his family who operate their dairy enterprise in Drumbo, outside Belfast, commented: “I am always interested in improving our herd fertility results, so when Gareth Bell from Genus had explained that some of the test farms had experienced an 8% increase in conception rates, I really want to try their new Sexcel product.

“Genus have combined this increased fertility with a superior range of bulls, which will allow us to produce a greater number of higher genetic merit heifer calves either to keep or sell.”

Ervin McKinstry added: “Northern Ireland dairy farmers are working tirelessly to improve fertility, so an innovative product that will assist this aim is very welcome.”

The 21st century technology used to produce Sexcel does not subject the semen cells to high pressures, electric currents and shear forces of the technology currently in use in the industry - the result has been sexed semen which provides improved fertility performance.

Farmers who would like further information should contact their Genus ABS representative or phone the office 028 3833 1451.