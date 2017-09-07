Female pedestrian in hospital after accident with tractor

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a tractor on New Street in Randalstown last night (Wednesday, 6th September).

Sergeant Armstrong said the collision was reported at approximately 6.30pm last night and the woman sustained head and leg injuries, and was taken to hospital where she remains.

The Sergeant added: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the New Street area around the time of the collision to contact police in Antrim on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 987 of 06/09/17.”