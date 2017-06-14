Ferguson Heritage Tractor day to be hosted at museum

The popular Ferguson Heritage Tractor Day is returning to the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum on Saturday, June 24th.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a display of vintage tractors in Ballycultra town as well as working demonstrations in Discovery Farm.

This is now an annual event in the museum calendar and is organised in association with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society.

The Ulster Folk and Transport Museum’s Farm Manager Robert Berry said it is an event for all generations: “There are many people who have an enduring fondness of tractors and this is the perfect event for them.

“Over the years we have welcomed Harry Ferguson tractor fans young and old.

“Of course, all our events are rooted in local history and this event is about celebrating the work, influence and impact of Co Down born Harry Ferguson who forever changed the face of agriculture and farming across the world.”

Highlights of Ferguson Heritage Tractor Day include a display of Ferguson machinery at work, sawing sticks and grinding grain.

There will also be a unique cement mixer powered by the Ferguson engines. Vintage tractors will work on field activities ploughing and grubbing.

Harry Ferguson was born near Dromore in 1884. The son of a farmer, he was the first person from the UK to build and fly his own plane and was the inventor of the world’s most famous tractor and the only Formula 1 winning four-wheel-drive car.

Ferguson Heritage Tractor Day takes place on Saturday, June 24th, from 10am – 5pm.

Normal admission fees apply.

For further information, please visit www.nmni.com/uftm