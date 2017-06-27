Fermanagh Show is launched in style

The Fermanagh Show launch was held in Ardhowen Theatre sponsored by Cavanagh Kelly Accountants for sponsors and friends to get the 181st Fermanagh Show off to a flying start.

Competition judge Mary McCartney announced the results of the Fermanagh Show Queen Competition. The new Fermanagh Show Queen Miss Kay Johnston will have a busy schedule at the show. The runners up were Miss Hannah Vance and Miss Stephanie Bothwell.

Organisers are delighted to report that a raft of new sponsors have been introduced this year.

Livestock

Two new Pedigree Beef sections have been added to the schedule of classes to draw in more cattle and more pedigree beef breeds; Shorthorn and Limousin.

Along with the main breed championships there is the overall Dairy, Pedigree Beef Interbreed and Drumlin Veterinary Commercial Champion of Champions. Lochside Garages Suckled Calf, the Paul and Vincent Dairy Heifer Championships and the NMR Dairy Babe of the Year. The NISA/Linden Foods Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship also hosting the NI Simmentals Finals: The NI Danske Bank Male and Female Competition and the Ivomec Super Pair of the Year sponsored by Merial Animal Health.

Vaughan Trust financially supports Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders who are encouraged to enter confined classes and championships, with extra classes added in for homebred continental and native cattle and sheep with special bonuses in Young handlers and beef, dairy and sheep sections. Goat Classes are sponsored by NIWIPP Fermanagh Herald.

Danske Bank are sponsoring the new Champion’s Parade and presenting awards to the champion and reserve champion of each breed of pedigree beef and pedigree dairy along with the champion and reserve in the commercial beef section. This parade will be the grand finale and should make a great spectacular of top stock at the last show in NI.

There is a £500 prize fund in the Donkey Derby and organisers are calling for as many donkeys as possible to be entered to make this a memorable occasion. The Jollyes Pet Food Stores Dog Show always attracts a great crowd. Generous sponsorship is in place for the Vintage Draw and the Weight Judging Competition.

The Vaughan Trust School Art Competition was won by Miss Rebecca Sanderson from Enniskillen Model CPS for the best themed design for use on the catalogue cover. Other finalists were Anne Armstrong, Queen Elizabeth 11 CPS, Cathy Fallis Derrygonnelly CPS, Matthew McCormick Maguiresbridge CPS, Joshua Granleese Brookeborough CPS, Joshua Bell Florencecourt CPS. Erne Insurance Services is the main sponsor in the popular school section. The theme this year was poultry. Talking of poultry organisers are delighted that DAERA restrictions are lifted and they can take entries for poultry as usual.

The Artisan Fermanagh Foodhall is already well filled with 30 speciality stands with an area for sit down snacks. The organizers are delighted Coole Swan, O’Doherty Black Bacon & Donegal Rapeseed Oil is sponsoring the Cookery Demonstration Marquee with celebrity chef Stephen McFarland and with additional demos by City Cheese etc. The Best Food stand Competition is sponsored by Killyhevlin Hotel and Lakeside Lodges and will be judged by Ms. Lindsay Curran nigoodfood.

There will be a fine range of trade stands with bookings only from speciality food stands and a wide range of good agricultural machinery, new and used vehicles and service providers.

The trade stand competition indoor and outdoor is sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

New classes have been added in the Home Industries section: Rhubarb, Garlic, Crochet Table Centre, Decorated Apron, Book Folding Art, Fruit Curd, Decorated and Filled Sponge Cake and for the juveniles Cake Pops, Fruit Kebabs, Individual Trifles, Painting any medium and more. SD Kells is sponsoring the Vintage Tea championship in the Cookery section.

As well as the usual show catalogue a free fold up programme of events will be available for the family at the gate. free shuttle bus service and pre show tickets at £8 available in local outlets: Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, NFU, Dowlers Garden World, Erne Veterinary Group, Tom Read Menswear, Fermanagh Cottage Industries, Lisbellaw Medical Hall. Charity of the Year: Enniskillen Rotary Club

Tickets online

Turning Point Property Sales are sponsoring the newly introduced online tickets which will be scanned at entrance. These can be sourced through the show website from the end of June. Turning Point are also running a competition to win sets of show tickets.

Armbands sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council will be used instead of the ink stamp system to identify visitors and traders judges etc. Children under 16 are free if accompanied by a paying adult. So buy your tickets early come along and enjoy a family day out at the show.

Thanks

Show organisers wish to thank all the sponsors who keep the show on the road, judges who give up their time and friends who just turn up to help, to so many brilliant young people who assist on the ground and in the office.

A spokesperson added: “We thank all our stewards and sub groups and management committee for all their work throughout the year. As always some stewards are away on holiday at show time, so if you know someone who wants to volunteer please get in touch.”

For further information www.fermanaghcountyshow.com