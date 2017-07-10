Final preparations for Co Londonderry Show

Saturday 15th July is the next date in the show season calendar with the Co Londonderry Agricultural Show taking centre stage.

The venue is located two miles outside Limavady on the Aghanloo Road, opposite the Small Business Park and organisers are promising a great day out for both exhibitors and families alike.

LIVESTOCK

Clydesdales and Shetlands compete in the in hand judging and organisers are delighted, as always, to have an impressive display of ridden Clydesdales in the afternoon. This surely is an event not to be missed. In cattle classes, there are Commercial, Aberdeen Angus and Limousin classes together with the Native and Continental beef derbys and Dairy breeds.

The sheep in all shapes and sizes will be there in large numbers and judges are going to have a busy time deciding on champions.

Co Londonderry Agricultural Show is holding the final of the Northern Ireland Shows Association sheep championship, sponsored by Danske Bank, which will be a highly contested event.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We are sincerely indebted to all our many sponsors who assist either by way of prize fund monies or by taking adverts in the show catalogue. Without their continuing support, it’s very difficult to host a show and we hope that they would be able to come along and meet our chairman, Martin Warnock and other representatives of our committee.

“We would also like to thank the many people who assist in the run up to the show itself, most importantly Mr John McMonagle who has given over the use of his land together with those who provide time and equipment.”

LIGHT HORSES

There is a varied schedule for in-hand, ridden hunters and show jumping horses and ponies. Showing classes have the usual range of ridden and led hunters, working hunter, lead rein, first ridden, family pony and cob classes.

Organisers are looking forward to good support in all the classes at this years’ show and have expressed their gratitude to the sponsors who make it possible to run what is hoped to be an enjoyable and successful day.

Further details/information on any of the Equestrian Events can be obtained from Janet Currie 02877763632 or by going onto the website or facebook pages.

YOUNG FARMERS CLUB

Co Londonderry Agricultural Show Society is delighted to be hosting the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster ‘Build it Final’ where six teams representing the six counties will be competing to build a dog kennel. Congratulations to the finalists, Bleary YFC, Kells & Connor YFC, Annaclone & Magherally YFC, City of Derry YFC, Derg YFC and Lisbellaw YFC.

TRADE STANDS

The level of trade stands increases year on year and this year is no exception. Along with the usual stands, heavy machinery and tractors, cars, agricultural based products and clothing, there will be an indoor marquee displaying a large array of local crafts from bespoke jewellery, patchwork, handmade candles through to hand made cards and health products along with some fine food producers.

For the kids there will be bouncy castles, mini quads and inflatables, certainly plenty of entertainments to keep everyone interested.

There will be a selection of outlets hoping to stave off the hunger pangs.

HOME INDUSTRIES

Judging takes place on Friday 14th at 7.30pm.

The Home Industries Marquee brings out the best of local primary school Arts and Crafts as well as a wide variety of exhibits of flowers, fruit and vegetables, home baking and handicrafts for both adults and children.

Entries will be taken by the Home Industries Secretary, Miss Ruth Blair in the marquee on Friday between 1pm and 6.45pm. The Home Industries marquee will be open to the public from 10am on Saturday 14th July. The main competition in this area will be as always the John Kelly cup for the Women’s Institute in the Roe Valley area who gain the most points.

The show always attracts judges from all over the province with many more travelling from Scotland. That they seek to come back year on year pays testament to the hard work of the show committee together with the high level of stock which the exhibitors put forward.

There will be car parking, £2 within easy reach of all parts of the showground with admission for adults being £5, senior citizens £3 and children under 16 £2 and primary school children free.

Anyone wishing to obtain further information regarding any aspect of the show can contact the secretary Mrs Jen Mark, on Limavady 028777 65123/07739 151693 or jen453@btinternet.com.