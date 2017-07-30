Final sale for Master Breeder Holstein Herd

The Arnot Holstein herd has long been one of the top herds in the UK.

The milking herd has recently been sold privately to Metcalfe Farms in Yorkshire and all of the young-stock will be sold at Lancaster Mart on Monday, 21st August.

The sale has been arranged quickly following the sad passing of Arthur Whitlow after a short but brave battle with cancer.

His wife Janet, whose passion and enthusiasm for breeding top Holstein cows is unsurpassed really feels the best from her Arnot genetics is still to come.

“We have always aimed to breed cows with strength and longevity. Our Carlina and Winnifred cow families have bred numerous 100 ton cows and numerous bull dams, however this group of young-stock is the best we have ever had the pleasure to breed,” she said.

A number of Arnot bulls now feature in the Genus and Cogent sale brochures. The Arnot herd is renowned for breeding long life cows. Cows with durability that have a tremendous will to milk have been the backbone to this top Lancashire herd.

Glyn Lucas, Senior Auctioneer from Harrison and Hetherington Ltd who will be a guest auctioneer for this special sale said: “This sale offers breeders the chance to invest in cow families that really work. Wherever Arnot cattle go they perform exceptionally well and I know how impressed the Northern Ireland Holstein breeders have been with Janet’s cattle over the years.”

The Arnot herd is a Master Breeder herd and has placed at the top of the Lancaster Herd Competition and Milk Records Competition for many years. When the milking herd was sold in May the rolling average was 9196kgs 4.47% 3.14%, with a Calving Interval of 374 days - impressive production when you consider the simple ration of round bale silage and cake at milking time. The herd has an exceptional health status having tested clear of Lepto, IBR & BVD and has been screened for Johnes.

In total 92 young animals will sell in this special sale comprising of 27 in-calf heifers (all due to sexed semen), 40 bulling heifers, 23 heifer calves and two breeding bulls. The heifers are all sired by breed leaders such as Supersire, Superpoll, Silver, Penley, Omen, McCutchen, Endeavor, Grafeeti, AltaBarney, AltaCeo, Fitz and AltaSketch.

To make it easier for Northern Ireland breeders to travel to this event there will be a coach service provided from Liverpool airport to Lancaster Mart, flying with Easyjet from Belfast on the 08.20 service and returning from Liverpool on the 20.40 flight on Monday 21st August. Please contact North West Auction on 015395 66200 or contact Glyn Lucas 07711 610255 to book your place on the coach.