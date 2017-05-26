Find out more about superb Schaffer and help put a smile on Rebekah’s face

H Fulton Tractors in Dungiven have announced details of a series of special demonstration days being held to showcase their exciting new range of telescopic loaders.

The business recently became Schaffer dealers for Northern Ireland and Donegal, and will be giving you the chance to view the machines in operation first hand next week.

The showcase is taking place on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at W and H Gamble’s AD (Anaerobic Digester) Plant, which is located at 133A Baranailt Road, Limavady, Co Londonderry, BT49 9LT.

Call up between noon and 8pm on both days to see for yourselves the prowess and power of these machines.

Schaffer have a proud 50 year history of creating loaders for individual customer requirements, and it’s these customers who have made Schaffer what they are today: one of the world’s most competitive and successful suppliers of yard loaders, wheel loaders and telescopic loaders.

Schaffer products set industry standards for reliability and durability, which means you save with lower servicing costs over the life of your machine.

The Schaffer name is your assurance of superior performance, safety and comfort for years to come.

When it comes to articulated telescopic loaders, Schaffer machines are the most successful in their class.

Precision performance on any terrain with lifting heights and loads that you will not find in comparable machines from their competitors.

The compact design, which is characteristic of all Schaffer loaders, makes them easy to use particularly in hard-to-reach areas. Add to this the user friendly controls and you have the perfect material handling solution.

All loaders have the renowned Schaffer reliability built in and their design engineers have also focused on styling so that machines look modern and purposeful.

On show will be the Schaffer range, from the compact 2345T, 1.9 tonne lift telescopic to the unique 5.3 tonne lift 9660T, the largest telescopic pivot steer wheel loader of its kind.

These will be available to view and demo around the anaerobic digester site and advisors will be on hand to answer any questions.

Also on display will be a range of McCormick tractors, Spearhead machinery and Agri-Spread equipment.

Your attendance at this exciting event will also go some way to helping little Rebekah Smyth, from Killen, Co Tyrone, who is just six years old lives with a rare chromosome disorder called Inverted Duplication Deletion 8P, which is life-threatening and affects her movement.

She lives on a working farm with her parents and older sister.

To help improve her mobility she has recently undergone a lengthy operation on her spine.

Rebekah absolutely loves going out and about on the farm with her dad and sister, but this is becoming increasingly difficult due to the way she has to be supported, so often she is home alone whilst her family are off exploring the farm.

Because of that Rebekah has wished for a special kind of quad buggy to which her special seat can be strapped safely.

This will enable her to once again go on adventures on the farm with her family and give her an outdoor life that she otherwise wouldn’t be able to have.

You can help put a big smile on Rebekah’s face and make her wish come true by donating today.

To find out more on how to help, click on https://www.make-a-wish.org.uk/wishes/stories/give-back-rebekah-the-great-outdoors