First honour for new Isuzu D-Max

One lucky Farming Life reader will win a brand new Isuzu D-Max at Balmoral Show this week, where it makes its UK debut.

The latest generation farmers’ favourite has just collected its first trophy – winning Best Workhorse Pick-Up for the fourth consecutive year at the 2017 Trade Van Driver Awards.

The judges recognised Isuzu D-Max as Best in Class and commented: “A hardworking, gutsy performer, the new Isuzu D-Max offers robustness, as well as class, plus incredibly low cost of ownership figures.”

New D-Max has been extensively overhauled, including a new, cleaner turbo diesel engine, producing 164 PS and 360Nm of torque driving through a choice of new 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearboxes. New D-Max retains 3.5 tonne towing capacity and 1 tonne payload whilst providing a quieter, more refined and economical driving experience. The new engine meets Euro 6 standards without the additional expense, or servicing costs and maintenance complications of AdBlue additives.

Pictured receiving the trophy at the UK trade launch, William Brown, Operations Director at Isuzu UK, said: “The award is a great honour, and testament to the quality of the new generation D-Max. Isuzu engineers again achieved the seemingly impossible – more power and more economy, with less emissions, quieter and more refined. In our opinion the best just got better, we’re very excited to have the UK public launch at Balmoral and look forward even more to Friday’s Free Prize Draw on the Farming Life stand. D-Max is now firmly established as Northern Ireland’s farmers’ favourite pick-up.”

Isuzu D-Max is available in Utility, Eiger, Yukon, Utah and Blade specifications with a range of single, extended and double cab variants available. The range is priced from £15,749 CVOTR for the Utility model up to £27,999 CVOTR for the range-topping Blade model. All models now come equipped with full size spare wheels, and hill start assist and descent control make on and offroad towing much easier. Top of the range Utah and Blade feature satellite navigation and are the only UK pick-ups to offer Apple CarPlay and Android auto as standard.

New D-Max retains its class-leading five-year/125,000-mile warranty. Running costs are kept down by 12,000-mile or 24-month service intervals and importantly for NI customers regularly engaged in travels to the South and further afield, five years’ European Roadside Assistance and Recovery are standard.

“Our full range is at Balmoral, including first Northern Ireland showing of the fabulous Artic Trucks AT35 D-Max. All are available now on BASC and UFU Member schemes from any of our six dealers here,” said Brown. “New D-Max will work as hard in the field or workplace as our NI customers do, and still be fit for a stylish night out on the town. Experience the latest generation new D-Max for yourself at our upcoming dealer demonstration drive days later this month – contact your local Isuzu specialist for details and your personal invitation. Don’t forget to tell the dealer Farming Life sent you!”