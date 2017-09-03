First speaker is confirmed

The Oxford Farming Conference has confirmed the first speaker in a line-up of inspirational sessions at the conference in January 2018.

In line with the theme Embracing Change, thought-leader on youth culture and the food system, Eve Turow Paul will be talking about changing food values and how farmers and supply chains can adapt to embrace the trends of the millennial generation.

Her attendance is thanks to the sponsorship of the Frank Parkinson Agricultural Trust, a charity with a strategy centered on supporting the improvement and welfare of British agriculture.

Mrs Paul, who is an author, brand advisor to major food companies and a Millennial herself, became interested in transformative attitudes to food while at college where she saw friends instagramming almost every meal. She has spent the last six years researching and writing about food culture and how technology and innovation has changed the food experience, particularly among those born since 1980. She now advises Fortune 500 companies, start-ups and independent entrepreneurs on how to understand and better respond to the changing wants and needs of this generation and the food trends of the future.

Mrs Paul has recently published a book, A Taste of Generation Yum, on how the millennial generation’s attitude will make or break the future of food.

The demands of this generation will require both farmers and supply chains to adapt, according to Mrs Paul: “We live in a new food reality now, and it’s time to consider the role of the supply chain. What is the responsibility of the farmer to this new population of the world that is ready and eager and clamoring for healthy, transparent, storied foods.”

The Oxford Farming Conference will be held at Oxford University from 3-5 January 2018, and includes a vibrant programme of speakers, panel sessions, politics sessions and easy networking.

Further speakers will be announced in the run up to the conference.