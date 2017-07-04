Flexible cubicles are preferred option on Co Antrim farm

Father and son team, Randal and Gareth Hayes, milk just over 100 cows robotically on the outskirts of Ballymena in Co Antrim.

The herd is currently averaging 8,500 litres with good butterfats and proteins.

Year-round confinement for the cows has put an additional focus on meeting the animals’ comfort needs in full.

An important response to this challenge has been a commitment to invest in the best cow comfort products including EASYFIX flexible cubicles.

“We have gradually replaced all of the older, rigid steel cubicles with the EASYFIX options,” said Gareth.

“And it has turned out to be one of the best farm management decisions we ever made. Our cubicles are 3½ feet wide and 7 feet long.

“Previously we would have had problems with cows getting stuck in the old steel cubicles. But this has not been an issue, since the EASYFIX Cubicles were installed.”

He added: “They may look quite fragile. But, in reality, they are very robust. What’s more, the EASYFIX cubicles are very easy to repair, should something need to be replaced.

“I can also confirm that not one cow has attempted to turn around in the new cubicles since their installation. This is further validation that they are designed-for-purpose.”

According to EASYFIX, the cubicles are a significant development in supporting dairy farmers to meet the comfort and welfare needs of their cows. They offer enhanced safety features due to their flexible design. The flexible cubicle arms and rubber loops are cow friendly and moveable, leading to a reduction in bruises and injuries. Cows lie down quicker and for longer periods, leading to an increase in milk production.

In addition, the cubicles offer better utilisation of space within sheds and allow for additional cubicle spaces, compared to steel cubicles. They can also be retro fitted in existing buildings

For further information, visit: www.easyfix.com.