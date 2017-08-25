Foodies flock to Speciality Food Fair at Moira

Nearly 6,000 foodies from across Northern Ireland descended on Moira Demesne on Saturday 12th August to enjoy Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s third annual Speciality Food Fair.

The event featured a packed line-up with a diverse mix of primary and artisan food producers, alongside live cooking demos and a Q&A session with special guest, Charles Campion.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Hazel Legge, Charles Campion and Alison Abernethy; Abernethy Butter at Speciality Food Fair, Moira. Picture: Elaine Hill

This year’s Food Fair offered something for all tastes and ages, with interactive children’s activities, including planting workshops led by Edible Gardener, Jilly Dougan, proving extremely popular.

The event showcased the outstanding quality of produce available throughout Lisburn and Castlereagh with many award-winning producers taking part including Abernethy Butter, Passion Preserved and Ispini Charcuterie.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said, “The success of this year’s Speciality Food Fair is a testament to the growing interest within our council area and across Northern Ireland in locally-produced food and drink.

“Now in our third year, the Speciality Food Fair has grown to become a key date in the calendars for residents and guests alike, and we look forward to many successful years’ ahead as we plan for 2018’s event.”