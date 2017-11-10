For all your animal bedding needs!

To date Miller Bedding has primarily focused on the dairy sector, however they have been encouraged by the level of interest shown in their bedding products by the beef, poultry, sheep and pig sectors in the past few weeks.

With factors such as increasing straw prices and availability, combined with early season housing and a general uplift in interest in animal comfort and welfare Glen Miller noted the increasing level of enquiries commenting,

“Over the last 12 months we have increased our product range to include not just sawdust but a range of shavings and wood pellet fines. All the products are Farm Quality Assured and with no MDF they make the perfect bedding partner for all types of animal,” he said.

“With products available in a variety of sizes we can suit individual needs and with constant supply this enables stock management levels in an affordable manner. With all products being highly absorbent and easy to use they are proving popular as an economical bedding solution.

“Making deliveries throughout Northern Ireland and with Farm Quality Assured compliance why not consider Miller Bedding for your animal bedding needs.”

To find out more or place your order call Glen or Drew on 028 7133 8383 or email info@millerbedding.co.uk