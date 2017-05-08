For sale: One of the largest farm sales in Scotland for many years

A highly prized and rare portfolio of coastal, arable and livestock farms in one of Scotland’s prime farming areas has come to the market.

Shandwick Mains, Wester Rarichie and Castlecraig Farms, currently owned by a family partnership, form one of the finest collections of farms in Scotland.

Situated near Tain in Easter Ross in the favoured climate of the Moray Firth, the farms extend to 2,397 acres and are being offered for sale as a whole; as three individual farms; or 13 sub-lots. Strutt & Parker is handling the sale.

The farming enterprises run over the three units include 300 suckler cows plus followers, 1,400 breeding ewes and arable crops. The progeny of the livestock are sold under a number of premium brands such as Mey Selections while the partners are members of Highland Grain Limited, a farmer-owned co-operative.

The Entitlements to the Basic Payment Scheme are included in the sale.

The farms occupy a coastal position in the Fearn Peninsula of Easter Ross. Key features include highly productive farmland, a favourable climate, about 6km of coastline and the diversity of agricultural enterprises in operation.

The farms are run by a partnership of four brothers. The vendors’ father took on the tenancy of Shandwick Mains in 1950 and, thereafter, the tenancy of Wester Rarichie in 1973 from the same landlord. His sons went on to buy both farms. The family also bought Castlecraig in 1986 from a different owner. The brothers are now retiring from farming.

Shandwick Mains Farm is an exceptional arable farm with premier quality (mainly grade 2) land extending to 370 acres. It includes a four-bedroom farmhouse, steading and grain store. It offers duck flighting, roe deer stalking, wildfowling and views over Nigg Bay. A one bedroom timber cabin overlooking a picturesque pond is a particularly attractive feature of the property.

Wester Rarichie Farm is a large stock/arable farm of 1,094 acres, with a five-bedroom farmhouse and two cottages. One of the farm’s key attractions is the spectacular 360-degree outlook, which in particular overlooks the 1,650 metres of coastline and beyond to the Dornoch Firth, the Moray Firth and Nigg Bay. It carries 190 suckler cows and 700 breeding ewes and has the ability to outwinter livestock.

Castlecraig Farm, an arable and livestock-rearing farm running to 933 acres, includes a 350 sow indoor pig unit, forestry and a sandstone quarry. Of particular note is the extremely attractive Castlecraig House, a seven-bedroom period home in an elevated south-facing position with outstanding views over the Moray Firth. There are two cottages, while a pond offers considerable amenity in the form of trout fishing, boating and duck flighting.

Castlecraig Farm encompasses the North Sutor, one of two opposing headlands marking the entrance to the Cromarty Firth and part of the farm’s 4,350 metres of sea frontage. It still carries the remains of several former military buildings dating from World War 1 which were built to stand guard over the firth as well as protect the fleet anchorage. The vendors have held discussions with a travel and leisure company and there is the potential to develop themed tourist accommodation and a visitor centre on the site, which is near the North Coast 500 route.

Representing the vendors, Stewart Whiteford states: “My brothers and I have reached the collective decision to retire from farming. It has been an honour and a privilege to farm and live in this vibrant community amongst some of the most leading edge, co-operative farmers you could find anywhere. It has also been a wonderful environment in which to bring up our families and we have no hesitation in recommending this beautiful part of the world to any prospective buyers.”

Andrew Rettie, Chairman of Strutt & Parker’s business in Scotland, states: “My firm is delighted and honoured to be asked to handle this sale. It is the single largest farm instruction in Scotland for many years and, as such, will command a great deal of attention in the agricultural industry. I anticipate we will attract buyers from Scotland, the rest of the United Kingdom and Europe. The farms are being offered for sale in 13 different lots at asking prices ranging from offers over £75,000 to £1,550,000; and offers over £8,425,000 for the whole.”

For further information, please contact Strutt & Parker’s Edinburgh office on 0131 226 2500.