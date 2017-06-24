Ford theme at 45th Waringstown cavalcade

The annual Waringstown Cavalcade in aid of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund takes place on Friday evening, 30th June from 5.30pm.

With over 500 entrants last year the organisers are confident that there will be something of interest for all ages.

Owners of vintage and classic vehicles are very welcome with all funds raised invested in research and treatment of kidney disease directly for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.

This year the show is dedicated to the memory of Ford Arnold who sadly passed away in the last six months. Ford helped Walter and Josie Kerr get the Waringstown Cavalcade started back in 1972. As a member of the Waringstown Cavalcade committee Ford provided help and support every year. Ford was a keen tractor, car and motorcycle enthusiast and would have enjoyed this year’s Ford theme.

Special Ford theme - Organisers would like to make a special call for all classic Ford cars and Ford/Fordson tractors. As always, all other makes of classic cars, lorries, motorbikes and tractors will be very welcome at the event.

For further information or entry forms please contact Mrs Anne Hyland on 028406 62131.