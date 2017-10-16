Forest and country parks closed due to Ophelia

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that forest and country parks managed by DAERA are closed to the public today due to storm Ophelia.

The Department took the decision as a precautionary measure due to the risk from falling trees and branches. Members of the public are advised not to access forest or country parks for their own safety.

DAERA has also announced that, as a precaution, all farm inspections and non-essential field work, due to take place today (Monday, October 16), has been cancelled.

Forest Service and the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) will assess any possible damage once the storm has passed and will advise if any closures will remain in place over the next few days.

The following country parks will be closed to the public:

Peatlands Park

Crawfordsburn Country Park

Quoile Countryside Centre

Ness Country Park

Roe Valley Country Park

Castle Archdale

Forest parks managed by DAERA can be found at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/information-and-services/forests/public-forests-northern-ireland

All famers are urged to remain vigilant and mindful of their own safety when protecting their premises and their livestock. People in rural areas should avoid non-essential travel.

Should farmers require any advice/assistance call the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7852