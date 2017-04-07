Four-year-old boy dies on Northern Ireland farm

A four-year-old child has died after an accident at a farm in Co Fermanagh.

Police said they attended a farm in the Maguiresbridge area at around 8.30pm last night (Thursday) following a report of an incident involving a four year old child.

Inspector Glen Latimer said: “The child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Local PSNI will work closely with the Health and Safety Executive as they investigate the circumstances.”

DUP Leader and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster has expressed her sympathy.

She said: “This is devastating news and I wish to express my sympathy to the family.

“In the close knit farming community of Fermanagh, news of this untimely death has caused a great deal of shock. “The family will be in my thoughts and prayers today and in the weeks to come, as they mourn the loss of a young life taken under such tragic circumstances.”

Ulster Unionist MP Tom Elliott offered his sympathies to the family.

He said: “The news of the tragic death of this young child has shocked everyone in the local community. This is a highly respected and hardworking family, who I am sure are devastated at this very difficult time. I know the close-knit community will rally round in this extremely sad period.

“As a farmer and parent myself, I am only too aware of the dangers on a farm. No one ever thinks these accidents will happen and all I can do at this time is to offer the family my sympathy and support in the aftermath of this tragedy.”