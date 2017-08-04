Four year partnership milestone celebrated

Local wind energy company, Simple Power and farming charity, Rural Support, are this month celebrating their highly successful corporate social responsibility partnership’s four year milestone.

Rural Support has become a leading charity for the rural community in Northern Ireland, with a dedicated helpline which offers a listening and signposting service for farmers and rural families.

During the four year partnership, there has been an increase in demand for the charity’s services and it has witnessed a nearly 20% increase in calls from individuals experiencing financial difficulty and debt since 2013.

Simple Power has not only provided the charity with financial support but has worked with Rural Support in dedicated joint fundraising and awareness building activities to promote its vital support services to members of the rural community in need of a helping hand in Northern Ireland.

The CSR partnership has strengthened year on year, with successful annual initiatives, such as the Rural Support Christmas Hamper Scheme, growing significantly to reach more rural families across the province.

The annual Christmas Hamper Scheme was launched in 2013 and in 2016, it exceeded the previous record, delivering over 100 food hampers to farming families in need.

Simple Power Chief Executive, Philip Rainey commented: “We are thrilled to celebrate four years of successful partnership with our friends at Rural Support. At Simple Power, we have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the charity has had and continues to have on Northern Ireland’s rural community. We are delighted that our partnership has enabled us to contribute to the farming community which has been very rewarding for our team. We have enjoyed growing initiatives such as the Christmas Hamper Appeal and the Rural Support Roadshow. The increasing success of these events highlights the progress being made in raising awareness of the vital work Rural Support is carrying out in our communities.

“As partners to the farming and agricultural community, we understand the difficulties and the uncertainties of farming life and we thank Rural Support for the great work it is doing to help mitigate farmers’ concerns.”

Rural Support Chief Executive, Jude McCann stated: “Increased awareness of Rural Support and our services has enabled us to become a key part of farming and rural communities in Northern Ireland. We are thankful for Simple Power’s support as it has been important in raising our profile and letting people know about our services. This partnership has had a direct positive impact on the farming and rural communities and helped them to overcome the many challenges associated with the agricultural sector.”

Since 2002, Rural Support has been helping farming and rural families across Northern Ireland on a wide range of issues from finance and debt issues, succession planning concerns, physical and mental health issues, farming paperwork, technical and enterprise issues.

For more information on Rural Support and their services visit: www.ruralsupport.org.uk