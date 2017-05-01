Frostbit Boy is set to open Belfast’s first ever country music venue

Internet Sensation Ruairí McSorley (Frostbit Boy), best known for his brief appearance on UTV News back in January 2015, has set himself the challenge to #GetBelfastJiving by opening Belfast’s first country music venue at Crumlin Road Gaol.

Mr Frosty’s Country Club launches at Crumlin Road Gaol on Thursday, May 11th headlined by the country music sensation and ‘Say you love me’ star Robert Mizzell.

The banter bus will be hitting the road on May 11th with Robert Mizzell and the Country Kings for the opening night, both of which are big bands with big followings. Ruairí McSorley (Frostbit Boy)

Robert Mizzell is one of Irelands top country artists and has recorded many songs in his career, but two highlights where in 2010 when he released the hit single Mama Courtney and Murder On Music Row.

Both singles reached the number one position on the European Country Music Chart and remained in the chart for 20 weeks. Robert was voted Ireland’s Favourite County Music Singer in a poll conducted by RSVP Magazine and is set to release his twelfth studio album in June which will include his latest single Gone, Gone, Gone.

“There is nothing in Belfast to satisfy the huge demand for country music. We know this will be a lot of people’s first country gig, so we have organised a jiving masterclass before the dance for 30-40 minutes by Matthew Sloan of JiveNI”.

He continued: “Crumlin Road Gaol is a great venue with a fantastic bar, restaurant and plenty of space for dancing and for those that want to make a night of it we have released a hospitality ticket which includes a tour of the prison, two course meal in Cuffs Bar & Grill and admission to the concert.”

General admission tickets, priced £12 plus booking free, are now on sale and can be purchased from Crumlin Road Gaol box office 028 9074 1500 or online at www.crumlinroadgaol.com.

Keep up-to-date with the latest announcement at Crumlin Road Gaol on Facebook and Twitter @CrumlinRoadGaol.