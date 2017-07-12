Full steam ahead at Ballee for tractor and vintage rally

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to be supporting the Festival of Steam and Transport at Ballee Playing Fields this weekend.

The event is organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The Mid and East Antrim Council are delighted to support such a fantastic event in its golden anniversary year. It promises to be a great event for all the family to enjoy with BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan here, craft stalls, the machines themselves and a petting farm. Councillor Paul Reid, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim

The two day festival, running from Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th, celebrates all things vintage with traction engines, steamrollers and steam lorries on display.

Tractor dancing is back for its second year after the formation driving to music was a popular addition to last year’s line-up.

This year, for the first time, the rally will include competitive tractor pulling. These high powered modified tractors draw enthusiasts from across the country to watch them drag weighted sleds down a racetrack.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, will open the event on Friday.

He said: “Mid and East Antrim Council are delighted to support such a fantastic event in its golden anniversary year.

“It promises to be a great event for all the family to enjoy with BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan here, craft stalls, the machines themselves and a petting farm.

“It’s also great to see so many enthusiasts for vintage machinery coming from across Ireland to the Borough and will hopefully encourage them to come back to see what Mid and East Antrim has to offer.”

Vintage and classic cars, commercials and motorcycles along with stationary engines will also be on display among the many other attractions.

The event runs from 10am-5pm on Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th 2017.

Entry for adults is £10, senior citizens £7 and under 18s go free.

You can get more information at www.ulstersteam.co.uk.

Dogs are allowed but must be kept on leads at all times.