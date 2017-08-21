Fun for all at HolsteinYB Weekend Rally

Two Hundred Holstein Young Breeders Club members from throughout the UK landed on the Emerald Isle last Friday for the annual Weekend Rally.

Registration commenced with goodie bags made up from our sponsors. The Agri Lloyd sunglasses went down a treat all weekend as did the milkshake from Lakeland. The Semex pens came in handy for the competitions.

Denise Rafferty, from Thompson's (sponsor), speaks to Ross Murray at the stockjudging

The event kicked off with a farm tour of Greenmount College’s very impressive dairy unit. We are very thankful to Greenmount for their help and support over the weekend and making sure everyone was well looked after.

The first night of the rally ended on a rather sleepy note when 20 members volunteered to get hypnotised. This was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone watching on.

On Saturday morning four coaches descended on the Ards Holstein Herd for the stockjudging competition. The sun was shining and the cows were turned out to an extremely high standard.

The NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club is very thankful to its three expert judges David Boyd, Mark Logan and Ashley Fleming. A big thank you must also go to the 12 handlers for giving up their time to lead the cows.

Members of the NI Holstein Young Breeders' Club who hosted the national Weekend Rally in Northern Ireland.

Whilst the judging got underway the remaining young breeders enjoyed workshops from Jubilee Vets, Agri Lloyd, Parklands and Thompsons. These were very interesting and informative.

Throughout the weekend the young breeders enjoyed local produce from Clandeboye Estate, Dale Farm and Lakeland Dairies.

After the official stockjudging competition delegates had an opportunity to test their skills with a novelty judging competition which included sheep, cockerels and calves. NI HYB co-ordinator Andrew Kennedy said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Patton family for all their hard work in preparation for this event.”

Special mention to John McLean from Bushmills who finished third in seniors; and Brian Weatherup from Carrickfergus who was placed fifth in junior section. Well done team NI on finishing third overall in stockjudging.

Hannah Lilburn at Field to Photo event

Saturday afternoon was filled with fun at the Greenmount campus when Cromore Castles set up a fantastic inflatable obstacle course. The 12 teams that took part thoroughly enjoyed the horse racing, big ball wipeout and giant table football.

The evening entertainment included a foam party with an obvious theme of under the sea which saw a range of sharks to mermaids partaking.

The hotly contested Field to Foto competition got underway at Ballymena Market on Sunday morning.

Twenty three teams of five young breeders took part in clipping, washing, showmanship and photography throughout the day.

The Patton family from Newtownards hosted the HYB Weekend Rally stockjudging competition.

NIHYB would like to thank our judges Glyn Lucas, Jonny Lyons, Geoffrey Patton, Nicholas McCann, John McCormick and Jane Steel for their expert assistance.

A big thank you to the McLean, Henry, Gregg and Orr families for supplying the calves needed for this event.

Congratulations to the National Clipping winner James Doherty from Shropshire and overall winners the Western HYB team.

The group hopes everyone enjoyed the weekend and special thanks to the NIHYB committee for all their hard work planning and fundraising this event over the past two years.

A big thank you to the sponsors Holstein UK, Holstein NI, Ballymena Market, Greenmount College, Cromore Castles and all of our valued sponsors, Stephen Crawford Feeds, Semex, Agri Lloyd, JP Trett, Jubilee Veterinary Centre, Jubilee Veterinary Group, Activf-ET, Paragon ET, Thompsons Feeds, Moore Concrete and Lakeland Dairies.

They look forward to seeing ya good turnout at the next event, the annual calf show on Saturday, August 19, at Ballymena Market.