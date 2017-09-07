Fund to help flood hit businesses

The Prince’s Countryside Fund has announced that it is partnering with Rural Support NI to assist farm businesses affected by the recent devastating flash floods in Northern Ireland with its Emergency Fund.

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “Homes and farms have been flooded, infrastructure destroyed, and livestock drowned, but the full impact of these floods is yet to be seen.

“Farmers are having to house livestock that would normally be grazing until October, which going forward will cause feed shortages and cashflow problems. This is a devastating blow to farm businesses which are already hard pressed, and poses a serious threat to farmers’ livelihoods and the viability of their businesses.”

If you would like to make a donation of £3 to support the work of the Fund, please text PCFNI to 70300, or donate online at www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/donate/donate.

Chief Executive of Rural Support, Jude McCann said: “The contribution from the Fund will ensure that we have the necessary resources to provide support to individual farm businesses over the coming months. Mentors will be available to help farmers work through the current situation and put together a plan for the coming months providing not only practical but also emotional and impartial support.”

Contact the Rural Support helpline on 0845 606 7 607 or visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk