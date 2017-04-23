Funding programme launched

The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is inviting research institutions in NI to apply for funding to participate in joint projects with the United States and the Republic of Ireland that will benefit the local agri-food sector.

The ‘Research and Development Partnership’ is a tri-jurisdictional approach to collaborative funding between DAERA, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to identify opportunities to co-fund research in areas of shared strategic priority. NI research institutions can apply with collaborative partners for funding.

DAERA Departmental Science Advisor, Dr Alistair Carson said: “Addressing common issues with a collaborative approach has many benefits including the leverage of additional research capacity and expertise to meet the needs of the local agri-food sector.

“The Department recognises that Science has a vital role in providing our farmers and agri-food industry with a competitive edge in highly demanding markets. By addressing transnational issues affecting the sustainability of the agri-food sector in NI, ROI and US creates many overarching benefits.

“This funding to local scientists, technologists and advisers will play an essential part in assisting NI farmers who face the challenges of increasingly competitive agri-food and forestry sectors. Sharing both knowledge and resources through transnational collaboration enhances both the quality of research, and the value derived from DAERA funding.”

The submission deadline to DAERA and DAFM is four weeks in advance of the stated NIFA deadline for the respective thematic area in AFRI’s 2017 Foundation Competitive Grant Programme.

Further information regarding this funding programme and associated closing dates can be accessed by the following link https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/us-ireland-call-agricultural-proposals-2017

An information webinar on the 2017 US-Ireland R&D Call in Agriculture is scheduled for Wednesday 26 April 2017.