Further temporary suspension on the authorisation of new and replacement cattle tags

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has informed tag manufacturers of the need for a further temporary suspension of the authorisation of new and replacement cattle tags this incoming weekend.

From 12 noon on Saturday, June 17th 2017 until 9.00am on Monday, June 19th 2017, tag manufacturers will not be able to seek authorisation from DAERA to produce new or replacement cattle tags.

Farmers should ensure they have an adequate supply of new tags for any calves to be tagged and registered over this specific weekend.

They are also advised to check that all animals to be moved off farm between these dates are double tagged and purchase replacement tags in advance if required.

The authorisation of sheep tags will not be affected.

The second suspension is required to facilitate the implementation of the first phase of the new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) database.