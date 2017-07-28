G&M Atcheson win from Mullingar

The NIPA continued its young bird race programme at the weekend with the final series of Area Liberations from Mullingar and Tullamore.

Section C Report

Section C were in Mullingar for their second area liberation young bird race where 118 members sent 3,216 birds for liberation at 9.15 am in a light north east wind.

Top birds in Sect C winning 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Sect C is the Ligoniel partnership of G & M Atcheson. Michael’s latest winner is bred off new stock which he has recently introduced. The sire is a Marcel Wouters which is a grandson of the super breeder “The Leeuw” and the dam is a Danny Van Dyck which is a granddaughter of the famous “Kanon”.

Ballycarry: 1st 3rd B McCammon 1283, 1283, 2nd A Cooke 1283, 4th NJ Arthurs 1281.

Ballyclare HPS: 11/316 1st G McNeilly 1263, 2nd 3rd D McClelland 1261, 1261, 4th Higginson & Fasciola 1260.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 7/150 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son 1273, 1253, 1239, 1220.

Carrick Social: 12/361 1st 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1293, 1292, 3rd J McIlheron 1291, 4th D & J Armstrong & Son 1278.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 11/319 1st 2nd Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1264, 1264, 3rd J & R Scott 1258, 4th Mr & Mrs Suitters 1258.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 8/266 1st 3rd G McWhirter 1224, 1211, 2nd 4th Currell & Robinson 1220, 1210.

Horseshoe HPS: 12/259 1st J McWhirter 1250, 2nd 3rd 4th N Ferguson 1229, 1224, 1224.

Kingsmoss: 9/71 1st 3rd G & C Lowry 1245, 1211, 2nd 4th J & S Graham 1220, 1206.

Larne & Dist HPS: 16/468 1st 2nd 3rd 4th AS McNaghten 1269 , 1269 , 1268 , 1268 . Two wins on the trot for Alastair. Both birds are directly off Alastair’s Rosscarberry Y/B National winner 2016 when paired to a full brother of top racer “Thomas” belonging to good friends Mr & Mrs McNeilly - Doagh & Dist.

Ligoniel: 20/369 1st G & M Atcheson 1297, 2nd 3rd 4th D Balloch 1297, 1297, 1295.

Section D Report

Section D were in Mullingar for their second and final area liberation young bird race - 61 members sent 1,528 birds - liberation at 9.45am in a light north east wind.

Top birds in Sect D winning 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th & 7th Sect is the Titanic partnership of Gregg Bros & McCandless. The first seven pigeons clocked that landed together were a mixture of Jan & Rik Hermans, Geert Lambrechts, Patrick Boeckx, Marcel Wouters, Eddy Janssen, Dirk Van den Bulck & their famous “Ulster Dazzler” family.

Colin: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th G Boyle & Son 1230, 1216, 1216, 1212.

Harmony HPS: 5/87 1st 2nd 3rd 4th J & V Abernethy 1191, 1191, 1172, 1170.

Hillsborough & Maze: 6/175 1st 2nd 3rd 4th I Rollins & Son 1266, 1266, 1262, 1262.

Kingswood: 5/135 1st 2nd D & L Jackson & English 1260, 1258, 3rd 4th WR Evans & Leahy 1245, 1245.

Titanic: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Gregg Bros & McCandless 1287, 1287, 1287, 1287.

Section F Report

Section F were in Mullingar for their second and final area liberation young bird race - 38 members sent 1,172 birds - liberation at 10.15am in a light north east wind.

Top birds in Sect F winning 1st - 38th Sect F is the Killyleagh Central partnership of Gordon Bros & Son.

Ards HPS: 6/114 1st 2nd 4th T Large & Dtrs 1223, 1223, 1194, 3rd Muckle & McCormick 1210.

Corrigs: 6/221 1st P Brown & Son 1302, 2nd 3rd 4th Toner Bros 1237, 1236, 1236.

Section G Report

Section G were in Tullamore for their second and final area liberation young bird race - 45 members sent 1,968 birds - liberation at 10.15am in a light north east wind.

Top bird in Sect G winning 1st & 2nd Sect G is the Millvale lofts of Gary Murphy. Gary’s latest top performer, winning 1st Sect G is a Dark Check Cock. Gary’s 1st, 2nd & 8th Section pigeons are all brothers and sisters. Their sire is a pigeon purchased from Kenny Mallon. The dam is a gift hen from Sands & Rice, bred directly off 2 x 1st Open NIPA winners paired together.

Ballyholland: 9/604 1st A McAteer & Sons 1357, 2nd 3rd 4th B Chambers 1356, 1356, 1354.

Millvale: 14/627 1st 2nd G Murphy 1359, 1359, 3rd 4th W & J Chambers 1358, 1357.

Newry & Dist: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th R Williamson 1357, 1356, 1353, 1343.

NorthSouth Fed: 33/1632 1st 2nd 8th 10th G Murphy 1359, 1359, 1356, 1356, 3rd 6th W & J Chambers 1358, 1357, 4th 7th R Williamson 1357, 1356, 5th A McAteer & Sons 1357, 9th B Chambers 1356.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Kildare for their third young bird race of the season. The birds were liberated on Saturday at 8.30am into a light easterly breeze.

Following on from last week’s success the partnership of Kennedy & Lyons - Lagan Valley - have had a fantastic race and look like breaking records taking the top 10 plus in the Fed.

The winner is a half brother/sister to Greg McEvoy’s NIPA 5 Bird Open Winner with the rest of the prizewinners bred around all of Roy’s old families - Sangers - Maris - Soontjens etc.

Alexandra: 7/195 1st 4th Mr & Mrs Reynolds 1433, 1425, 2nd B Gallagher & Son 1430, 3rd Fegan & McAdorey 1425.

Andersonstown: 13/380 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Johnston Bros 1449, 1449, 1449, 1447.

Brittannia: 1st SP Haughey 1428, 2nd 3rd 4th McGann Bros 1425, 1425, 1425.

East End (1): 11/231 1st 2nd 3rd Gratton Bros 1435, 1427, 1426, 4th B Hutchinson 1423.

East End (2): 5/102 1st 2nd D & L Jackson & English 1407, 1389, 3rd P Wylie 1388, 4th W Morgon 1387.

Fortfield: 19/615 1st K Doherty 1456, 2nd 3rd 4th Mr & Mrs Flood 1446, 1434, 1434.

Glen Invitation: 14/332 1st 2nd 4th J Jackson 1447, 1447, 3rd M McManus 1433.

Grosvenor: 15/560 1st 2nd 3rd 4th J & L Smyth 1453, 1452, 1452, 1450.

Lagan Valley RPC: 13/475 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Kennedy & Lyons 1487, 1487, 1487, 1487.

Shamrock Two Bird: 30/60 1st K Doherty 1456, 2nd Johnston Bros 1449.

Shankill: 9/171 1st Bingham & Seaton 1445, 2nd 3rd Smyth & Bittles 1440, 1440, 4th L Wilson & Son 1438.

South Belfast: 5/99 1st 2nd R Kenna 1386, 1364, 3rd 4th A McEwen 1364, 1339.

West Belfast: 17/403 1st 2nd B Smyth 1451, 1451, 3rd Morrison, Murphy & Marshall 1448, 4th McAuley Kells Gibson & Tosh 1443.

Wheatfield: 1st 4th J & D Braniff 1442, 1436, 2nd 3rd B & K Mullan & Dunlop 1437, 1437.

Ulster Federation - Navan (1) - 76 members sent 2,101 birds: 1, P & K McCarthy 1678.6, Gr; 2, J Jackson 1678.4, Glen; 3, J Jackson 1676.9, Glen; 4, L Wilson 1676.56, Sk; 5, J & L Smyth 1676.53, Gr; 6, R & M McManus 1676.52, F/F; 7, J & L Smyth 1676.1, Gr; 8, J Wallace & Son 1675.9, Sk; 9, J & L Smyth 1675.7, Gr; 10, J & L Smyth 1675.7, Gr; 11, J & L Smyth 1675.7, Gr; 12, J & L Smyth 1675.7, Gr; 13, R & M McManus 1675.3, F/F; 14, J & L Smyth 1674.9, Gr; 15, J Jackson 1674.58, Glen; 16, J & L Smyth 1674.56, Gr; 17, R & M McManus 1674.55, F/F; 18, J Wallace & Son 1674.4, Sk; 19, A & A Ferran 1673.9, Gr; 20, A & A Ferran 1673.9, Gr.

Ulster Federation - Navan (2) - 117 members sent 3,292 birds: 1, Kennedy & Lyons 1646, L/V; 2, Kennedy & Lyons 1644.9, L/V; 3, Kennedy & Lyons 1644.0, L/V; 4, Kennedy & Lyons 1643, L/V; 5, Kennedy & Lyons 1642, L/V; 6, Kennedy & Lyons 1641, L/V; 7, Kennedy & Lyons 1641, L/V; 8, Kennedy & Lyons 1640.58, L/V; 9, T Kearney 1640.51, F/F; 10, Bingham & Seaton 1639, Sk; 11, Bingham & Seaton 1638, Sk; 12, M McManus 1636, Glen; 13, S P Haughey 1634.8, Br; 14, J & D Braniff 1634.1, W/F; 15, S P Haughey 1633.8, Br; 16, J & D Braniff 1633.7, W/F; 17, J & L Smyth 1633.46, Gr; 18, J & D Braniff 1633.40, W/F; 19, J & L Smyth 1633.08, Gr; 20, J & D Braniff 1633.05, W/F.

Late-Breds On Offer

Davy McElhone - Eastway (just confirmed 2017 NIPA Section C Old Bird Fancier Of The Year) has a round of late breds on offer bred from his prize winning old bird race team. A fantastic draft of top winning bloodlines. The very best of Jef Van Winkles, Nauwelaerts, Owen Markeys Janssen Family, Dutch Stars and more. If interested telephone 07549 231 215.

Harmony HPS Results

Section D - Mullingar - 22/07/17: 1. J & V Abernethy 1191.694; 2. J & V Abernethy 1191.376; 3. J & V Abernethy 1172.443; 4. J & V Abernethy 1170.291; 5. P Johnston 1168.352; 6. P Johnston 1168.203; 7. Stephen Dempsey 1167.281; 8. P Johnston 1166.271; 9. Billy Wallace 1165.271; 10. Billy Wallace 1163.904

Harmony HPS Results

Section F - Mullingar - 22/07/17: 1. John Hall & Son 1312.899; 2. John Hall & Son 1312.899; 3. John Hall & Son 1312.392; 4. John Hall & Son 1312.392; 5. John Hall & Son 1298.669; 6. John Hall & Son 1296.354; 7. John Hall & Son 1296.354; 8. John Hall & Son 1296.189; 9. John Hall & Son 1296.024; 10. John Hall & Son 1296.024.