‘Game-to-eat’ brings inspiration

Game-to-Eat is a Countryside Alliance initiative dedicated to increasing the eating and enjoyment of wild game.

The campaign was founded in the year 2000 and since then game has grown tremendously in popularity as more and more people become fans of this delicious wild meat.

The campaign reaches out to butchers, chefs, journalists’ in print, radio and tv media and of course to members of the public.

All year round, pigeon, rabbit and certain varieties of venison can be found in the butchers, supermarkets and on the menu of restaurants.

However it is during the open season when game comes alive with copious amounts of pheasant, partridge and grouse becoming available. The Game-to-Eat website is designed to help you make the most of game.

As well as the delicious recipes and information on the website, you will find game featured in most magazines and cookery books these days as top chefs and food writers regularly champion this local, healthy and versatile meat.

However, it is important that the campaign continues to sustain the demand and encourage even more people to try and enjoy this delicious and nutritious food. The recipes are varied and interesting and many show an ‘easy’ preparation rating.

One such ‘easy’ recipe we thought to share with you, especially as we are seeing an abundance of pigeons, is the following:

Pan-Fried Pigeon Breasts

Serves four; Preparation: two mins; Cooking: eight mins.

Ingredients:

Eight pigeon breasts; two pieces of naan bread; sour cream; handful of coriander; salt and Asian spices.

Method:

Rub Asian spices and salt onto the breasts of the pigeon and leave for a couple of minutes. Get the pan hot and sear the breasts for two minutes on both sides.

Once seared leave to rest for a couple of minutes. Slice the breasts up into equal sizes and place on some thick naan bread with a dollop of sour cream and some coriander. Perfect for a starter or as canapés.

For more delicious and healthy game recipes – www.gametoeat.co.uk