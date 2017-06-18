Garlic – Nature’s way of keeping insects at bay

The ‘fly season’ is about to get into full swing and with it comes the enhanced risk of pre calving cows and in-calf heifers becoming predisposed to Summer Mastitis.

However, the good news is that Crystalyx Garlyx represents a natural way of protecting cattle – and sheep- from biting insects. The product has also been specifically formulated to maximise animal performance by stimulating forage intake and digestion.

“The natural, high-sulphur compounds in garlic act as an insect repellent which ward off flies and other biting insects,” confirmed David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx.

“The tubs and buckets can be conveniently put out in fields and paddocks with stock throughout the grazing season.”

Crystalyx Garlyx is ideally provided to livestock at a time when flies and biting insects are extremely prevalent. If livestock are stressed and or irritated then they are less likely to graze, therefore becoming less productive.

Garlyx acts to make livestock’s skin less attractive to biting insects. In such instances, they are less likely to bother livestock.

The natural garlic contained in Garlyx is consumed by livestock with every lick, and over the days that follow the garlic passes through the animal and is secreted out from pores in the skin. This produces an invisible barrier around livestock which flies and other biting insects find repellent.

Mr Morgan said: “Garlyx also contains a full complement of vitamins, minerals and trace elements to balance the deficiencies in summer grass.

“The high levels of zinc contained in the product also help to maintain skin integrity and strength to further guard against biting insects.”

Typical Garlyx intakes with youngstock are 100g-150g per head per day.

The equivalent figures for sheep are 30g-40g per head per day.

Garlyx is available in 22.5kg tubs and 80kg buckets.